Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $347-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.59 million. Kforce also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.730 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,955. Kforce has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

