Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,532. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
