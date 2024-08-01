Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,532. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.