KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.34. The company had a trading volume of 670,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,659. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

