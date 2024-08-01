Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 158,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

