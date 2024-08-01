Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 884,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,681,885 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $26.87.

KD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

