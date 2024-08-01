Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.98 and last traded at $231.12. Approximately 898,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 713,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day moving average of $210.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 248,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,659,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 63,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 153,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

