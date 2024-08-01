Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,340 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 395,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,383. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

