LayerZero (ZRO) One Day Volume Tops $168.14 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. LayerZero has a total market cap of $446.82 million and approximately $168.14 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LayerZero has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00006238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.19908986 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $152,633,495.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

