Lbp Am Sa Acquires New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 164,900 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,681,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,223. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

