Lbp Am Sa Buys 1,722 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 142.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Cintas by 711.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cintas by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,646,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $761.91. The stock had a trading volume of 450,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,641. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.69.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $3,346,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

