Lbp Am Sa Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,077 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,899. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

