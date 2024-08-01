Lbp Am Sa Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,815,086 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,950,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 153,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.