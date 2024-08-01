Lbp Am Sa Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $460.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,811. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.94. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $462.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

