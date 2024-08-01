Lbp Am Sa Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,365 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.2 %

Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,277. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.