Lbp Am Sa Sells 123,255 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,255 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.86. 2,828,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.77.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.