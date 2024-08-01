Lbp Am Sa Sells 3,733 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ES stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.07. 2,577,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

