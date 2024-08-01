Lbp Am Sa Sells 51,282 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 51,282 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded down $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $122.51. 1,800,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

