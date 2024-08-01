Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 10,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leggett & Platt

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.