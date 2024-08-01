Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 10,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Leggett & Platt Stock Performance
LEG opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt
In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
