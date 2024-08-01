Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.26 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.000 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Shares of LDOS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,725. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

