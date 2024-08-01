Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.69.

NYSE LDOS opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Leidos by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

