Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.65. 106,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.12. Leidos has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

