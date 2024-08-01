Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.600-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.3 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-9.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Leidos
Leidos Price Performance
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.
Leidos Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.
Insider Transactions at Leidos
In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leidos
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.