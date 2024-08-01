LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42 to $0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.7 million to $54.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.33 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,351. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

