LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.8 million-$220.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.1 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42 to $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 216,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,351. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

