LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.7 million-$54.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.4 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.910 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 216,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

