LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LC

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 3,552,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.