LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.75% of LendingTree worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,264. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

