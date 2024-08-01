Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NVGS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 202,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,362. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

