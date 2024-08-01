Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,454,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,371,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

