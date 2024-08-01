Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Shares in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPAL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,837. The stock has a market cap of $712.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

