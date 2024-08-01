Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $233,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Trading Up 1.5 %
S stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,823. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,582 shares of company stock worth $12,655,659. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
