Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Insider Vanessa Carle Sells 2,567 Shares

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Carle sold 2,567 shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $10,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:LEXX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 182,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Welch Group LLC owned 0.19% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

