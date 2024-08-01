Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 13,880,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 404,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 539,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,809,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

