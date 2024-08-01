Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liquidia Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $911.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

