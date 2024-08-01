Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 20,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 3,362,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

