Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

LFUS stock opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.35. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $305.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

