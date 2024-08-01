LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Down 3.4%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $50.50. 141,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 642,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 829,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

