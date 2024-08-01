Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,835. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

