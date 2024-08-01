Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.08.

NYSE LYV opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 81.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

