loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot
In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,588.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805 over the last three months. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
loanDepot Trading Up 4.1 %
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than loanDepot
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Time To Pick Up the Pieces of Starbucks’ Broken Growth Story
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 AI Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- As The Magnificent 7 Stumble, Pivot to These 3 Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.