Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Mark S. Schwartz Sells 2,628 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Loews by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Loews by 1.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

