LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Issues Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 624,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,104. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $38.28.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

