Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $258.11 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

