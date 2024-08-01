Lummis Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Lummis Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Garrett Motion makes up about 1.6% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTX. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price target on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

