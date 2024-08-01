Lummis Asset Management LP Sells 7,028 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lummis Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 2.8% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 37,844.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,731. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.