Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.63

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 1097071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.