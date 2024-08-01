Majedie Investments (MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 6th

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Majedie Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:MAJE opened at GBX 230 ($2.96) on Thursday. Majedie Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 179 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 254 ($3.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.90 million, a P/E ratio of 741.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Majedie Investments

In other news, insider J M. William Barlow sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £1,800,000 ($2,315,410.34). In other Majedie Investments news, insider J M. William Barlow sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £1,800,000 ($2,315,410.34). Also, insider Heinrich Merz acquired 41,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,812.56 ($128,392.80). Company insiders own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

