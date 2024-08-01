MAP Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.86 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $76.86 million and $3.16 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MAP Protocol Coin Profile
MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
