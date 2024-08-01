MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Announces Earnings Results

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. MediaAlpha updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 2,779,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

