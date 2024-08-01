Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,511,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 19,062,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -27.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 75,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 75.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.